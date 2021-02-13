FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the January 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FXCNY stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. FIH Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

