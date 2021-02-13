Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.55

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $13.95. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 182,106 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market cap of $340.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

