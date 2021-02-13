Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI remained flat at $$28.17 during trading on Friday. 551,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,870. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.