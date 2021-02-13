Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $46.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.