Fantom Trading Up 16.6% This Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $479.39 million and $132.91 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.56 or 0.01103954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058318 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.73 or 0.05775828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027600 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019466 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.