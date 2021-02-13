Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Stock Price Up 0.8% After Earnings Beat

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 11,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 35,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 212.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

