Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Given New C$550.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FFH. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$525.00 to C$600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

FFH stock opened at C$512.88 on Friday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$319.37 and a 1-year high of C$637.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The firm has a market cap of C$13.87 billion and a PE ratio of -215.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$462.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$422.38.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $13.008 dividend. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -421.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

