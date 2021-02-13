Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 1,632 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,052 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $21,176.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 422,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

