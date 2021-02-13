FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $291.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.00. 115,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.07. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

