Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day moving average is $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.