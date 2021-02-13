Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

