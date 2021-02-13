Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Down 5.2%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 1,533,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,373,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
Several research firms have commented on EXTR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.
In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 736,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 153,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 52,880 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
