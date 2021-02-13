Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Down 5.2%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 1,533,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,373,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 736,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 153,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 52,880 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

