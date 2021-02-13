Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $94,450.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.21 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 818.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXPO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

