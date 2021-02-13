Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $146.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.