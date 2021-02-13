eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $3,042,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $3,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,003,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,491,600.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00.

EXPI stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.80 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $166.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.