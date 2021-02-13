Exeter Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,381 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Bank of America by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.37. 37,468,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,326,000. The firm has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

