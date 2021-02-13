Exeter Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,381 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Bank of America by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BAC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.37. 37,468,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,326,000. The firm has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.
Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
