Exeter Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 708,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 7,484,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,973,561. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

