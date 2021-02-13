Exeter Financial LLC Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.43. 2,732,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,116. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,687 shares of company stock worth $4,850,806 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

