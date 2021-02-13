Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in January

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EVTCY stock remained flat at $$83.26 during trading on Friday. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.58 and a beta of 1.13. Evotec has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Evotec had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $151.28 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVTCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evotec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

