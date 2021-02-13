Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

