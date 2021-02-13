Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $225.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.45.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 281.16 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $3,262,299.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,382,051.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,521 shares of company stock worth $11,313,292. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,282,000 after buying an additional 77,918 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,906,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after buying an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,630,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,085,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.