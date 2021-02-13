Eureka Coin (ERK) One Day Volume Tops $77,182.00

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Eureka Coin has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Eureka Coin has a market cap of $2.06 million and $77,182.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eureka Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007526 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000141 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin Coin Profile

ERK is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,127,405 coins and its circulating supply is 66,490,768 coins. Eureka Coin’s official website is www.eurekacoin.io

Eureka Coin Coin Trading

