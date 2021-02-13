Ernest Scott Santi Sells 1,231 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.98. 1,058,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

