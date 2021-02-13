Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of EQR opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

