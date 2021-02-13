Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Global Payments Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GPN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of GPN opened at $197.18 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

