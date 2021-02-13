Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of EQ opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equillium by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Equillium by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.