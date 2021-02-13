Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Shares Up 7.3%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.81. 267,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 984% from the average session volume of 24,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 0.72.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPSN)
Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.
