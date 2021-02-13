Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the January 14th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EPOKY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. 27,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,381. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

EPOKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.