Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 490.9% in January

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 490.9% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 93,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Engie has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

Get Engie alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.