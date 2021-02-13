Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,220 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.12% of Energizer worth $61,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Energizer by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Energizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Energizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Energizer by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

