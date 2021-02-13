EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Up 18.4%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s share price shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.50. 3,656,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 629% from the average session volume of 501,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

EMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $211.46 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 313,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

