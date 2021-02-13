EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Price Up 18.4%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s share price shot up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.50. 3,656,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 629% from the average session volume of 501,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
EMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $211.46 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 313,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
Featured Story: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.