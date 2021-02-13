ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.25. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ElringKlinger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

