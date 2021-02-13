Ellevest Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $408.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

