Ellevest Inc. Purchases 381 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $213.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.