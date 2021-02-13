Ellevest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Amgen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after purchasing an additional 397,749 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen stock opened at $237.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.29. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

