Ellevest Inc. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $352.75 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.60. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

