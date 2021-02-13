Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,496,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 363,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $64,738,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $16,664,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

