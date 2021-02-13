Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Raised to “Market Perform” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.16.

EFN stock opened at C$12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1 year low of C$6.96 and a 1 year high of C$13.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.12.

In other news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$155,993.52.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

