Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,145 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,920 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,846 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,255 shares of company stock worth $3,216,931. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.03. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

