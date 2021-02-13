Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Edison International worth $14,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Edison International by 29.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Edison International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,826,000 after acquiring an additional 276,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.91 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.