Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECHO. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.85.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

