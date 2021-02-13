Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Gap Down to $0.77

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.74. Echo Energy shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 8,317,469 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

