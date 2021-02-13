Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Update

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Ebro Foods stock remained flat at $$22.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Ebro Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

