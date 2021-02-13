Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Receives $51.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,970,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,293,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,910,707 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,930,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,254,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.