easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 840 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 868.74 ($11.35).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 765.40 ($10.00) on Tuesday. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 795.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.40. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders bought a total of 12,634 shares of company stock worth $9,569,598 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

