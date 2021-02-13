Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

ECC opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

