Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Shares of DYNT opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.31% of Dynatronics worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

