Dynamic Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $52,434.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,823.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.56 or 0.03843293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.71 or 0.00435056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $564.13 or 0.01204797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.85 or 0.00488745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.05 or 0.00455013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $154.65 or 0.00330282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00026039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002970 BTC.

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,288,446 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

