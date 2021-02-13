Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 480 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

SYF opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

