Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 12,134 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLM. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 38.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLM stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $13.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

